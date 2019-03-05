ANKR

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

NumeANKR

PozițieNo.259

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.20%

Ofertă află în circulație10,000,000,000

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală10,000,000,000

Rată de circulație1%

Data emiterii2019-03-05 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.0066 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna0.22517936,2021-03-28

Cel mai mic preț0.000711080622353,2020-03-13

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

