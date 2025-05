1INCH

The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Nume1INCH

PozițieNo.159

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.88%

Ofertă află în circulație1,387,453,092.5726726

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală1,500,000,000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna7.86665504,2021-05-08

Cel mai mic preț0.1494993160665512,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

