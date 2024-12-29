Preço de Ycash (YEC)
O preço em tempo real de Ycash (YEC) hoje é 0.095747 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 1.52M USD. O preço de YEC para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de Ycash:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 827.49 USD
- A variação de preço de Ycash no dia é +0.27%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 15.86M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de YEC para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de YEC.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Ycash em USD foi de $ +0.0002538.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Ycash em USD foi de $ +0.0940832618.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Ycash em USD foi de $ +0.1153893055.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Ycash em USD foi de $ +0.058565318817121384.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.0002538
|+0.27%
|30 dias
|$ +0.0940832618
|+98.26%
|60 dias
|$ +0.1153893055
|+120.51%
|90 dias
|$ +0.058565318817121384
|+157.51%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Ycash: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
-0.02%
+0.27%
+9.02%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped a 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. Bitcoin is truly revolutionary, but it suffers from several problems, including the following two key problems: The Privacy Problem. Bitcoin lacks privacy. The whole world can see all of your transactions. The Distribution Problem. The ongoing initial distribution of bitcoin (via "mining") is dominated by manufacturers of specialized computer hardware and their business partners. Zcash improved upon Bitcoin by implementing a revolutionary solution to The Privacy Problem. But The Distribution Problem remains. By building upon the Zcash codebase, Ycash leverages Zcash's solution to The Privacy Problem. And by aggressively pursuing mining on commodity hardware by all available means, including periodic changes to Ycash's mining algorithm, Ycash aims to address The Distribution Problem. We believe that addressing The Distribution Problem is necessary for a digital currency to achieve widespread, grassroots adoption. As one engineer working on Ycash put it, if the mining process is largely controlled by specialized hardware created by a far-off foreign manufacturer, the coin seems "distant". Mining is an important way for users to participate in a digital currency's community, and mining on commodity hardware opens up the mining process up to a much larger group of users. Another key component of Ycash's approach to addressing The Distribution Problem is upholding a promise that originated from Zcash: that 90% of the coins would be distributed via the mining process. The structure of the Ycash Development Fund upholds that promise: With 5% of the coins starting at block height 570,000 going to the Ycash Development Fund (managed by the nonprofit Ycash Foundation), 90% of the total 21 million Ycash coins will be allocated via the free market mining process. But there are several other coins that also build upon the Zcash codebase and are also trying to address The Distribution Problem; what makes Ycash different? The answer goes back to Ycash's shared blockchain history with Zcash. Ycash is the only coin that is also a chain fork of Zcash. So, not only does Ycash build upon the codebase of Zcash like many other coins, it also uniquely builds upon Zcash's blockchain too. Therefore, the Zcash community, including the world-class engineers and cryptographers at the Electric Coin Company, have a vested interest in Ycash's success (to the extent that those individuals hold Zcash at the time of the Zcash/Ycash split). Ycash is standing on the shoulders of two giants: Bitcoin and Zcash. We will aggressively compete with both (and all other digital currencies) for user and merchant adoption.
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 YEC para AUD
A$0.1531952
|1 YEC para GBP
￡0.07564013
|1 YEC para EUR
€0.09095965
|1 YEC para USD
$0.095747
|1 YEC para MYR
RM0.42798909
|1 YEC para TRY
₺3.36359211
|1 YEC para JPY
¥15.11557889
|1 YEC para RUB
₽10.12333031
|1 YEC para INR
₹8.17583633
|1 YEC para IDR
Rp1,544.30623541
|1 YEC para PHP
₱5.54470877
|1 YEC para EGP
￡E.4.86873495
|1 YEC para BRL
R$0.59267393
|1 YEC para CAD
C$0.13787568
|1 YEC para BDT
৳11.45708602
|1 YEC para NGN
₦148.44423386
|1 YEC para UAH
₴4.02233147
|1 YEC para VES
Bs4.883097
|1 YEC para PKR
Rs26.6846889
|1 YEC para KZT
₸50.1810027
|1 YEC para THB
฿3.26210029
|1 YEC para TWD
NT$3.14241654
|1 YEC para CHF
Fr0.0861723
|1 YEC para HKD
HK$0.74299672
|1 YEC para MAD
.د.م0.9670447