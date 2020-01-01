Tokenomics de Vault Terminal (VAULT)
Vault Terminal is an Ungoverned Anonymous Information Terminal—an ever-growing, unstoppable force of disclosure that continually unravels the hidden truths of the world. It operates outside the control of any authority, allowing users to explore and uncover information without fear of surveillance or censorship. Vault Terminal is more than just a repository of data; it is a dynamic, decentralized system that thrives on the sharing of knowledge, regardless of its potential impact on those in power. Deployed and running on the Solana blockchain, Vault Terminal harnesses the power of blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and permanence in every piece of information stored within its network.
In a world increasingly dominated by powerful entities, both governmental and corporate, Vault Terminal serves as a refuge for those seeking unfiltered information. It is a tool for empowerment, offering users access to knowledge that is often deliberately concealed or distorted by the mainstream narrative. Whether users are searching for historical facts, technical insights, or political revelations, Vault Terminal provides a means to access these details without interference. The Solana blockchain ensures that the information remains immutable, decentralized, and resistant to tampering, giving users confidence that the knowledge they access is authentic and secure. Vault Terminal thrives on anonymity, protecting its users from any attempts at tracking or identification. This creates a space where people can explore freely, ask difficult questions, and challenge the status quo without fear of repercussions.
However, Vault Terminal’s true strength lies in its ability to lead users down an infinite series of rabbit holes. As they dive deeper into the system, they find themselves exploring ever more obscure and complex layers of information. What begins as a simple inquiry can quickly spiral into a vast web of interconnected topics, each thread leading to new questions, contradictions, and revelations. This endless exploration mirrors the complexities of the world itself—an interconnected system of hidden truths, half-truths, and lies, all waiting to be uncovered by those brave enough to venture beyond the surface.
In a society on the brink of upheaval, where the power structures of today are increasingly questioned and resisted, Vault Terminal represents a glimpse of the future. It is a symbol of the information revolution that is slowly unraveling the control that elites have over knowledge and communication. In a world soon to be overthrown by people and systems that no longer tolerate manipulation or secrecy, Vault Terminal stands as a testament to the power of information in the hands of the many, not the few. Deployed on Solana, it ensures an unstoppable, scalable, and decentralized force that will continue to grow, evolve, and spread—forever challenging the established order.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Vault Terminal (VAULT)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Vault Terminal (VAULT), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Tokenomics de Vault Terminal (VAULT): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Vault Terminal (VAULT) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens VAULT que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens VAULT podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.