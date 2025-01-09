Preço de TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR)
O preço em tempo real de TRUMP WIF EAR (WIFEAR) hoje é 0 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 15.64K USD. O preço de WIFEAR para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de TRUMP WIF EAR:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 240.71 USD
- A variação de preço de TRUMP WIF EAR no dia é -7.75%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 992.39M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de WIFEAR para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de WIFEAR.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de TRUMP WIF EAR em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de TRUMP WIF EAR em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de TRUMP WIF EAR em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de TRUMP WIF EAR em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|-7.75%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|-33.44%
|60 dias
|$ 0
|-94.07%
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de TRUMP WIF EAR: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
-1.79%
-7.75%
-10.93%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, a groundbreaking initiative has emerged that dares to champion the values we hold dear. Just as the news broke of an assassination attempt on D.J. Trump, the cryptocurrency $WIFEAR launched on the Solana blockchain, boldly declaring its mission to “MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!” This unprecedented timing is no coincidence; it underscores a pivotal moment where the ideals of freedom and transparency must prevail. The assassination attempt sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape, igniting discussions on liberty, security, and the essence of democracy. In this crucial hour, $WIFEAR stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, a beacon for those who believe in the power of free speech and financial independence. This is not merely another cryptocurrency; it’s a movement dedicated to uplifting voices that have been stifled and reclaiming agency for individuals in a world often dominated by gatekeeping. At the heart of $WIFEAR lies an unwavering commitment to financial freedom. In today’s society, traditional financial systems often impose restrictions that leave the average citizen feeling powerless. $WIFEAR seeks to dismantle these barriers, creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone can participate and thrive. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto space, this platform provides the tools to take control of your financial future. With $WIFEAR, the potential to break free from outdated systems is within reach. Transparency is another cornerstone of the $WIFEAR initiative. In an era where trust is paramount, this cryptocurrency is built on principles of open communication and accountability. Users can effortlessly track their assets and understand the inner workings of the platform, fostering a sense of security that is often lacking in the digital financial world. By prioritizing transparency, $WIFEAR not only builds trust but also empowers its community to make informed decisions, essential for navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency. But $WIFEAR is more than just a financial tool; it is a cultural movement. In times of division and misinformation, it upholds the critical importance of free speech. This initiative invites individuals to share their thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate in a community that values diverse perspectives. By creating a space where ideas can flourish, $WIFEAR aspires to spark a cultural shift, encouraging unity and collaboration in the pursuit of a brighter future. Moreover, the ambition of $WIFEAR reaches beyond the blockchain. As it gains momentum, the initiative aims to forge partnerships with like-minded organizations and advocates for freedom, creating a powerful coalition for change. Together, they can amplify their voices, challenging the status quo and inspiring others to join the fight for a world where freedom and transparency reign. As we embark on this journey with $WIFEAR, we find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. This launch is not just a financial event; it is a profound statement about our collective aspirations. With every transaction, conversation, and voice that joins this movement, we invest not just in a cryptocurrency, but in a vision for a better world. So let us rally together under the banner of $WIFEAR. Let’s champion the ideals of freedom and transparency, and work collectively toward a future where everyone can thrive. Together, we can MAKE CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN!
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 WIFEAR para AUD
A$--
|1 WIFEAR para GBP
￡--
|1 WIFEAR para EUR
€--
|1 WIFEAR para USD
$--
|1 WIFEAR para MYR
RM--
|1 WIFEAR para TRY
₺--
|1 WIFEAR para JPY
¥--
|1 WIFEAR para RUB
₽--
|1 WIFEAR para INR
₹--
|1 WIFEAR para IDR
Rp--
|1 WIFEAR para PHP
₱--
|1 WIFEAR para EGP
￡E.--
|1 WIFEAR para BRL
R$--
|1 WIFEAR para CAD
C$--
|1 WIFEAR para BDT
৳--
|1 WIFEAR para NGN
₦--
|1 WIFEAR para UAH
₴--
|1 WIFEAR para VES
Bs--
|1 WIFEAR para PKR
Rs--
|1 WIFEAR para KZT
₸--
|1 WIFEAR para THB
฿--
|1 WIFEAR para TWD
NT$--
|1 WIFEAR para CHF
Fr--
|1 WIFEAR para HKD
HK$--
|1 WIFEAR para MAD
.د.م--