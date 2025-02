O que é TALE (TALE)

TALE is created by GrowBlock, a world-renowned game development company. TALE is a multiplayer, action (role-playing) game where players can earn rewards through login, idle, level, level, challenge, trial, dungeon, team, guild, etc. TALE's games introduce innovative game mechanics with player-driven economy and player-centric features. TALE is proud to create an engaging gaming experience that attracts players and cultivates a strong community. TALE is committed to providing high-quality graphics, engaging storylines and innovative game mechanics that keep players coming back. Together, we are committed to combining blockchain technology with top game design to bring disruptive entertainment experiences to players around the world.

A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!

Recurso de TALE (TALE) Whitepaper Site oficial