Informação sobre Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM)

Skyrim Finance is the first multi-chain decentralized structured finance marketplace. Skyrim Finance aims to build the Robo-Advisor of DeFi eco. The objective of Skyrim Finance is to help investors of different profiles have risk-adjusted return through fixed-rate and leveraged-yield DeFi products.

The DeFi market consists of two types of DeFi investors. We aim to create a blended product that fits between these two target markets, so that participants can have a single touch hedged approach to DeFi.