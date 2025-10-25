O preço ao vivo de RugProof Launchpad hoje é 0 USD. Acompanhe as atualizações em tempo real do preço de $RUGPROOF para USD, gráficos ao vivo, capitalização de mercado, volume em 24 horas e muito mais. Explore a tendência de preço de $RUGPROOF facilmente na MEXC agora.O preço ao vivo de RugProof Launchpad hoje é 0 USD. Acompanhe as atualizações em tempo real do preço de $RUGPROOF para USD, gráficos ao vivo, capitalização de mercado, volume em 24 horas e muito mais. Explore a tendência de preço de $RUGPROOF facilmente na MEXC agora.

Logo de RugProof Launchpad

Preço de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)

Deslistado

Preço em tempo real de 1 $RUGPROOF para USD

$0.00000421
$0.00000421$0.00000421
-4.00%1D
mexc
Esses dados sobre tokens são fornecidos por terceiros. A MEXC atua unicamente como um agregador de informações. Explore outros tokens listados no mercado Spot da MEXC!
USD
Gráfico de preço em tempo real de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)
Última atualização da página: 2025-10-25 20:19:26 (UTC+8)

Informações de preço de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) (USD)

Variação de preço em 24 horas:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Mínimo 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Máximo 24h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.33%

-4.02%

-0.67%

-0.67%

O preço em tempo real de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) é --. Nas últimas 24 horas, $RUGPROOF foi negociado entre a mínima de $ 0 e a máxima de $ 0, indicando uma volatilidade ativa no mercado. O preço mais alto de todos os tempos de $RUGPROOF é $ 0, enquanto o mais baixo é $ 0.

Em termos de desempenho de curto prazo, $RUGPROOF variou +0.33% na última hora, -4.02% nas últimas 24 horas e -0.67% nos últimos 7 dias. Isso oferece uma visão rápida de suas tendências recentes de preço e dinâmicas de mercado na MEXC.

Informações de mercado de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)

$ 4.20K
$ 4.20K$ 4.20K

$ 133.20
$ 133.20$ 133.20

$ 4.20K
$ 4.20K$ 4.20K

999.56M
999.56M 999.56M

999,558,423.8261875
999,558,423.8261875 999,558,423.8261875

A capitalização de mercado atual de RugProof Launchpad é $ 4.20K, com um volume de negociação de 24 horas de $ 133.20. A oferta em circulação de $RUGPROOF é 999.56M, com um fornecimento total de 999558423.8261875. Sua avaliação totalmente diluída (FDV) é de $ 4.20K.

Histórico de preços de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) em USD

Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.

PeríodoVariação (USD)Variação (%)
Hoje$ 0-4.02%
30 dias$ 0+16.16%
60 dias$ 0-66.06%
90 dias$ 0--

O que é RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)

RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!

Recurso de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)

Site oficial

Previsão de preço do RugProof Launchpad (em USD)

Quanto valerá RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) em USD amanhã, na próxima semana ou no próximo mês? Qual poderá ser o valor dos seus ativos em RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) em 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - ou até mesmo daqui a 10 ou 20 anos? Use nossa ferramenta de previsão de preços para explorar tanto cenários de curto prazo quanto projeções de longo prazo para RugProof Launchpad.

Confira a previsão de preço de RugProof Launchpad agora!

$RUGPROOF para moedas locais

Tokenomics de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)

Compreender a tokenomics de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) pode oferecer uma visão mais profunda sobre seu valor de longo prazo e potencial de crescimento. Desde a forma como os tokens são distribuídos até como o fornecimento é gerido, a tokenomics revela a estrutura central da economia de um projeto. Saiba mais sobre a extensa tokenomics do token $RUGPROOF agora!

Perguntas frequentes: Outras perguntas sobre RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)

Quanto vale hoje o RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)?
O preço ao vivo de $RUGPROOF em USD é 0 USD, atualizado em tempo real com os dados de mercado mais recentes.
Qual é o preço atual de $RUGPROOF para USD?
O preço atual de $RUGPROOF para USD é $ 0. Confira o Conversor MEXC para uma conversão precisa de tokens.
Qual é a capitalização de mercado de RugProof Launchpad?
A capitalização de mercado de $RUGPROOF é $ 4.20K USD. Capitalização de mercado = preço atual × fornecimento circulante. Ela indica o valor total de mercado e a classificação do token.
Qual é o fornecimento circulante de $RUGPROOF?
O fornecimento circulante de $RUGPROOF é de 999.56M USD.
Qual foi o preço máximo histórico (ATH) de $RUGPROOF?
$RUGPROOF atingiu um preço máximo histórico de 0 USD.
Qual foi o preço mais baixo de todos os tempos (ATL) de $RUGPROOF?
$RUGPROOF atingiu um preço minímo histórico de 0 USD.
Qual é o volume de negociação de $RUGPROOF?
O volume de negociação ao vivo de 24 horas para $RUGPROOF é $ 133.20 USD.
$RUGPROOF vai subir ainda este ano?
$RUGPROOF pode subir ainda mais este ano, dependendo das condições de mercado e do desenvolvimento do projeto. Confira a previsão de preço do $RUGPROOF para uma análise mais detalhada.
Última atualização da página: 2025-10-25 20:19:26 (UTC+8)

Aviso legal

Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.

