Preço de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF)
+0.33%
-4.02%
-0.67%
-0.67%
O preço em tempo real de RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) é --. Nas últimas 24 horas, $RUGPROOF foi negociado entre a mínima de $ 0 e a máxima de $ 0, indicando uma volatilidade ativa no mercado. O preço mais alto de todos os tempos de $RUGPROOF é $ 0, enquanto o mais baixo é $ 0.
Em termos de desempenho de curto prazo, $RUGPROOF variou +0.33% na última hora, -4.02% nas últimas 24 horas e -0.67% nos últimos 7 dias. Isso oferece uma visão rápida de suas tendências recentes de preço e dinâmicas de mercado na MEXC.
A capitalização de mercado atual de RugProof Launchpad é $ 4.20K, com um volume de negociação de 24 horas de $ 133.20. A oferta em circulação de $RUGPROOF é 999.56M, com um fornecimento total de 999558423.8261875. Sua avaliação totalmente diluída (FDV) é de $ 4.20K.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de RugProof Launchpad em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|-4.02%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|+16.16%
|60 dias
|$ 0
|-66.06%
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. |Hora (UTC+8)
|Tipo
|Informação
|10-24 21:49:00
|Atualizações da Indústria
Alguns tokens no ecossistema Base começam a subir, com PING, CLANKER e VIRTUAL a ganhar mais atenção
|10-23 22:32:48
|Atualizações da Indústria
Índice de medo das criptomoedas sobe para 27, mercado muda de "medo extremo" para "medo"
|10-23 15:34:02
|Atualizações da Indústria
As taxas de financiamento atuais das CEX e DEX populares indicam que o mercado está mais pessimista em relação às altcoins, enquanto as taxas do Bitcoin retornaram ao neutro
|10-23 01:13:05
|Atualizações da Indústria
Índice de medo das criptomoedas cai, mercado volta ao modo de "medo extremo"
|10-22 21:14:27
|Atualizações da Indústria
O Bitcoin caiu 5,12% até agora em outubro, potencialmente marcando o terceiro outubro em declínio na história
|10-22 12:58:37
|Atualizações da Indústria
Bitcoin cai abaixo de $109.000, Ethereum perde suporte de $3.900, capitalização total do mercado cripto cai para $3,751 triliões
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
