O que é PEPURAI (PEPURAI)

Pepurai Token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. It is a community-driven token that combines the love for Japanese culture and art. It is the first token that merges the 'Pepe-mania' phenomenon with Japanese culture as a single meme. The name Pepurai stands for PEPE + Samurai. As a community-driven token, we believe that power and knowledge belong to the believers and those who support their community and the project. The Pepurai community keeps on growing, building, and bringing new ideas every day, and the possibilities are limitless as we say: It only takes one person to mobilize a community and inspire change. Even if you don’t feel like you have it in you, it’s in you. You have to believe in yourself. People will see your vision and passion and follow you.

Recurso de PEPURAI (PEPURAI) Site oficial