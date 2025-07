Informação sobre ordinex (ORD)

ordinex aims to be an all-in-one platform for trading Bitcoin NFTs, also known as Ordinals. ordinex will be built to provide a secure, trustless, and transparent environment for the trading of Bitcoin Ordinals with an easy-to-use interface.

Using a secure and automated escrow system, ordinex allows anyone to take part in the Bitcoin NFT mania without the risks involved with OTC trades and human-managed escrows.

Currently, anyone willing to interact with Bitcoin NFTs has to deal with a steep learning curve along with risks such as trusting OTC trades or escrows. We plan to streamline the Bitcoin NFT experience by providing a safe and easy way to own, trade, and even mint NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.