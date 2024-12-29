Preço de NXT (NXT)
O preço em tempo real de NXT (NXT) hoje é 0.00111214 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 1.11M USD. O preço de NXT para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de NXT:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 4.35K USD
- A variação de preço de NXT no dia é +5.92%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 999.00M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de NXT para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de NXT.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de NXT em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de NXT em USD foi de $ -0.0000220967.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de NXT em USD foi de $ +0.0001868289.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de NXT em USD foi de $ +0.0001865192642716844.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|+5.92%
|30 dias
|$ -0.0000220967
|-1.98%
|60 dias
|$ +0.0001868289
|+16.80%
|90 dias
|$ +0.0001865192642716844
|+20.15%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de NXT: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+5.91%
+5.92%
+12.49%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Nxt uses the blockchain to create an entire ecosystem of decentralized features, all of which require the Nxt currency. Instead of modifying the original Bitcoin source code, as many altcoins have done, Nxt developers wrote their own code in Java from scratch. While Nxt is a public blockchain, licenses for private blockchains based on its software are also available for purchase. The developers refer to Nxt as Blockchain 2.0, providing numerous applications beyond simply keeping a public ledger of transactions. Jelurida BV took over the originally anonymously developed Nxt and now own the IP rights. Kristina Kalcheva, co-founder and legal expert of Jelurida, focuses on how to “explore the different open source licensing models and their enforceability in practice.” Currently, the main developer is an anonymous Star Trek fan, going by the name Jean-Luc Picard. While there is still the active development of Nxt, the parent company Jelurida is also working on a Nxt 2.0, known as Ardor, designed specifically to deal with scalability. Ardor will use the same blockchain technology as Nxt, combined with the idea of ‘child chains.’ According to Travin Keith, Nxt foundation Web and Marketing manager, Ardor allows for a “manageable blockchain size, which solves the problem of scalability by separating transactions and data that do not affect security from those that do, and moving all of those that don’t affect security onto child chains.” The core infrastructure of Nxt is complex. This adds risks as compared to the more lean bitcoin, but makes it easier for external services to be built on top of the blockchain. A peer-peer exchange allowing decentralized trading of shares, crypto assets. Since the blockchain is an unalterable public ledger of transactions, the Asset Exchange provides a trading record for items other than Nxt. To do this, Nxt allows the designation or ""coloring"" of a particular coin, which builds a bridge from the virtual crypto-currency world to the physical world. The ""colored coin"" can represent property, stocks/bonds, commodities, or even concepts. Arbitrary Messages enable the sending of encrypted or plain text, which can also function to send and store up to 1000 bytes of data permanently, or 42 kilobytes of data for a limited amount of time. As a result, it can be used to build file-sharing services, decentralized applications, and higher-level Nxt services. Nxt had no mining phase, all initial units were released to 73 people through a one-time fundraiser via bitcoins, after the announcement of the NXT project in the bitcointalk-forums by BCnext. Combine this with a PoS approach, and you have a situation where the big guys run the table. At one point, the Nxt community had a very public spat with Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik. Garzik took issue with the Nxt marketing approach, its anonymous developers, and their responses to constructive criticism. Nxt responded to some of these claims, of course, but it remains one of the more controversial moments in its history. Another key problem the Nxt network ran into (like so many others) was blockchain bloat. Nodes get weighed down by the onerous task of having to store every transaction on the Nxt blockchain. This was one reason (among others) why Ardor/Ignis came into existence."
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 NXT para AUD
A$0.001779424
|1 NXT para GBP
￡0.0008785906
|1 NXT para EUR
€0.001056533
|1 NXT para USD
$0.00111214
|1 NXT para MYR
RM0.0049712658
|1 NXT para TRY
₺0.0390694782
|1 NXT para JPY
¥0.1755735418
|1 NXT para RUB
₽0.1175865622
|1 NXT para INR
₹0.0949656346
|1 NXT para IDR
Rp17.9377394242
|1 NXT para PHP
₱0.0644040274
|1 NXT para EGP
￡E.0.056552319
|1 NXT para BRL
R$0.0068841466
|1 NXT para CAD
C$0.0016014816
|1 NXT para BDT
৳0.1330786724
|1 NXT para NGN
₦1.7242396132
|1 NXT para UAH
₴0.0467210014
|1 NXT para VES
Bs0.05671914
|1 NXT para PKR
Rs0.309953418
|1 NXT para KZT
₸0.582872574
|1 NXT para THB
฿0.0378906098
|1 NXT para TWD
NT$0.0365004348
|1 NXT para CHF
Fr0.001000926
|1 NXT para HKD
HK$0.0086302064
|1 NXT para MAD
.د.م0.011232614