O que é Nimbus Network (NIMBUS)

As the name Nimbus suggests, The Nimbus Network provides cloud infrastructure technology - a robust and ultra-resilient computing environment designed to exceed the standards of existing platforms. As a gateway to innovation, Nimbus enables users to not only access but also contribute to the development and deployment of computing power and AI technologies, setting a new standard for compute network ecosystems. The Nimbus Network is equipped with advanced provisioning technologies, ensuring efficient resource management and high-availability services. It offers a scalable solution that allows protocols, individuals and businesses of all sizes to adapt their computing needs seamlessly, without the constraints of traditional infrastructure. In addition, this flexibility is coupled with stringent security measures, which safeguard user data and operations from unauthorized access and cyber threats.

Recurso de Nimbus Network (NIMBUS) Whitepaper Site oficial