Informação sobre Memecoin (MEMECOIN)

A memecoin.

Memecoin is exactly what it sounds like—a memecoin called memecoin. In a world dominated by meme-driven hype and community spirit, it only makes sense to have a token that embodies the entire memecoin movement. Launched on PEPE’s birthday, memecoin aims to represent the absurdity, humor, and heart of the memecoin economy. It’s here to bring hope, laughter, and a bit of chaos—while never pretending to be more than it is: just a memecoin. And maybe that’s exactly what we need.