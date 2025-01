O que é Meconcash (MCH)

Meconcash(MCH) is native blockchain and native cryptocurrency developed by Mecon Community to provide business platform such as mobile app game, e-commerce and payment of P2P trade of cryptocurrency. Its reward system is a hybrid of POW and POS and its transfer fee is relatively low, so it has a decided advantage to build its ecology. Mecon Community has been awarded with K-Global 300 Awards by the Korean Minister of Science, ICT and Future Planning in recognition of its outstanding growth potential in the IT sector. Additionally, MeconCash will implement its cryptocurrency in 13,000 ATM machines in South Korea partnering with the biggest ATM vendor by the end of February. MeconCash is the first cryptocurrency to be implemented in a commercially viable and widespread ATM.

Recurso de Meconcash (MCH) Site oficial