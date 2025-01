O que é Maal Chain (MAAL)

Maal Blockchain, also known as "Maal," effectively addresses the challenges, concerns, and skepticism associated with existing blockchains and dApps. This is achieved through the integration of innovative Web3 technology called "Concept-of-Identity," which is combined with a centralized consensus mechanism within a decentralized environment to provide enhanced security and faster transaction processing times. By utilizing these technologies and mechanisms, Maal becomes an attractive option for entities such as governments, capital and insurance markets, and individuals who require high levels of security and privacy. Importantly, Maal uses Almutaqin consensus and adheres to Maqasid Al Shariah-based principles, ensuring that it operates according to principles of fairness, justice, and equity.

A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!

Recurso de Maal Chain (MAAL) Whitepaper Site oficial