Informação sobre Lynk Coin (LYNK)

$LYNK is redefining community-driven crypto with transparency and education at its core. More than just a meme coin, $LYNK is a movement focused on trust and long-term growth, empowering holders through active community participation and informed decision-making. Locked & Secure – 76.64% of supply locked for 12 months, ensuring stability and long-term trust. Built for the People – A token designed for the community, led by the community. Transparent & Accountable – Every decision, every milestone, shared openly with the holders.