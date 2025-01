O que é Loop BNB (LPBNB)

Loop is a dedicated lending market for carry trades. Users can supply a long tail of Liquid Restaking derivatives (e.g., Pendle LP tokens) as collateral to borrow against it for increased yield and points exposure. The interest charged to borrowers is distributed among BNB-lenders and dLP-lockers, thus rewarding higher protocol-alignment that allows Loop to scale. Lenders receive back a receipt token, lpBNB that can be used throughout DeFi or be staked to earn passive yield in BNB. Loopers can borrow BNB against yielding LRT derivatives to perform carry trades for BNB-based yields. dLP Lockers can lock the protocol’s governance token, LOOP, into a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) position to earn protocol revenue. Loopers can offset their borrow costs by locking 5% of their Total Looped Position Size in the dLP in order to effectively receive rebates on interest paid.

