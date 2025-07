Informação sobre Kroak on Kaspa (KROAK)

$KROAK is a meme coin that was deployed on KRC-20 and was 100% fair launched. KROAK aims to build a strong community of meme-coin enthusiasts who are interested in changing the negative sentiments growing in the crypto space. KROAK works to use its meme-ability to uplift community members and promote morally sound crypto practices. KROAKS narrative begins like this… After KROAKing all his coins on frog-memes, KROAK has come back to avenge his gains and become a rich frog by building the strongest community in all of crypto.