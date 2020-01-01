Tokenomics de kittyspin (KS)
Informação sobre kittyspin (KS)
The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de kittyspin (KS)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de kittyspin (KS), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Tokenomics de kittyspin (KS): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de kittyspin (KS) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens KS que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens KS podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do KS, explore o preço em tempo real do token KS!
Previsão de preço de KS
Quer saber para onde o KS pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do KS combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.
Por que deve escolher a MEXC?
A MEXC é uma das principais exchanges de criptomoedas do mundo, confiada por milhões de usuários globalmente. Seja você iniciante ou profissional, a MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de acessar o universo cripto.
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.