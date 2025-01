O que é KHADIJA (KHA)

The KHA Token is a unique meme coin that represents a Muslim girl and adheres to 100% halal standards, making it an ethical and community-focused cryptocurrency. It is designed to reflect and support the values of the global Muslim community, promoting principles of fairness, transparency, and halal business practices. The token aims to provide a fun yet meaningful way for users to engage with cryptocurrency, knowing that it aligns with Islamic ethical standards. Through KHA Token, the project aspires to create a space where holders can feel confident that their participation in the crypto space is aligned with their faith and values. Additionally, the token may serve as a community-building tool, where users can support halal initiatives, contribute to charitable causes, and partake in a growing ecosystem that respects Islamic principles in finance and commerce.

