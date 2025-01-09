Preço de Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS)
O preço em tempo real de Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) hoje é 0 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 73.92K USD. O preço de JEWELS para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de Jewels Da Goat:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 43.26 USD
- A variação de preço de Jewels Da Goat no dia é -5.90%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 999.81M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de JEWELS para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de JEWELS.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Jewels Da Goat em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Jewels Da Goat em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Jewels Da Goat em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Jewels Da Goat em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|-5.90%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|-29.36%
|60 dias
|$ 0
|--
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Jewels Da Goat: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+1.87%
-5.90%
+29.43%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
