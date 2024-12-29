Preço de Jade Currency (JADE)
O preço em tempo real de Jade Currency (JADE) hoje é 0.00149793 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 87.74K USD. O preço de JADE para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de Jade Currency:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 1.57K USD
- A variação de preço de Jade Currency no dia é +3.41%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 58.57M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de JADE para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de JADE.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Jade Currency em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Jade Currency em USD foi de $ +0.0009164379.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Jade Currency em USD foi de $ +0.0011841644.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Jade Currency em USD foi de $ +0.000876309052469403.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|+3.41%
|30 dias
|$ +0.0009164379
|+61.18%
|60 dias
|$ +0.0011841644
|+79.05%
|90 dias
|$ +0.000876309052469403
|+140.97%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Jade Currency: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+0.27%
+3.41%
+8.40%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns. The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company. Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered. The pilars of Jade Project are: - The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much. - The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 JADE para AUD
A$0.002396688
|1 JADE para GBP
￡0.0011833647
|1 JADE para EUR
€0.0014230335
|1 JADE para USD
$0.00149793
|1 JADE para MYR
RM0.0066957471
|1 JADE para TRY
₺0.0526222809
|1 JADE para JPY
¥0.2364782091
|1 JADE para RUB
₽0.1583761389
|1 JADE para INR
₹0.1279082427
|1 JADE para IDR
Rp24.1601579079
|1 JADE para PHP
₱0.0867451263
|1 JADE para EGP
￡E.0.0761697405
|1 JADE para BRL
R$0.0092721867
|1 JADE para CAD
C$0.0021570192
|1 JADE para BDT
৳0.1792423038
|1 JADE para NGN
₦2.3223607134
|1 JADE para UAH
₴0.0629280393
|1 JADE para VES
Bs0.07639443
|1 JADE para PKR
Rs0.417473091
|1 JADE para KZT
₸0.785065113
|1 JADE para THB
฿0.0510344751
|1 JADE para TWD
NT$0.0491620626
|1 JADE para CHF
Fr0.001348137
|1 JADE para HKD
HK$0.0116239368
|1 JADE para MAD
.د.م0.015129093