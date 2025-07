Informação sobre Infinitecoin (IFC)

Infinitecoin is a Litecoin fork and uses the scrypt Proof-of-Work hashing algorithm. It has a 30-second block target and the difficulty retargets every hour. There is a total of 90.6 billion Infinitecoin.

Block rewards are 524,288 Infinitecoin per block and halves every 86,400 blocks (roughly 1 month). Infinitecoin was launched on 5 June 2013.