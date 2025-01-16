Preço de IndoWealth Token (IWT)
O preço em tempo real de IndoWealth Token (IWT) hoje é 0.329823 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 0.00 USD. O preço de IWT para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de IndoWealth Token:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 386.74K USD
- A variação de preço de IndoWealth Token no dia é +0.05%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 0.00 USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de IWT para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de IWT.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de IndoWealth Token em USD foi de $ +0.00014905.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de IndoWealth Token em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de IndoWealth Token em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de IndoWealth Token em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.00014905
|+0.05%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|--
|60 dias
|$ 0
|--
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de IndoWealth Token: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
-0.05%
+0.05%
+0.39%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
The IndoWealth Group is made up of, and administered by, a group of professionals across multiple jurisdictions with a large range of expertise and qualifications in fields such as investment banking, blockchain IT, financial advisory, entrepreneurship and more who have come together to realize a shared vision. Through its unique position of entering a developing multi-billion-dollar economy (that is set to soon become a multi-trillion-dollar G7-level economy in the very near future) over a decade ago and long before it became “fashionable”, the IndoWealth Group is able to harness its local network and connections to harvest the best deals in the fastest growing industries with the highest paying yields. Members of the IndoWealth Group have concluded billions of dollars’ worth of deals in the past for large institutions and high net-worth individuals, and now they have formed the IndoWealth Group to bring those same deals to the everyday investor through the power of blockchain technology. By combining the foundational templates of large-scale business enterprise with an investment-focused financial services lens boosted by the utility of blockchain technology, IndoWealth Group is the first entity to create a new investment model that is transcends traditional financial institutions and service providers. In so doing, the IndoWealth Group aims to be the bridge between the everyday investor and mega-projects that previously only the wealthy have access to. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and appealing directly to the lifeblood of crypto funding that is every individual crypto investor, the IndoWealth Group is much bigger than the sum of its parts. IndoWealth Group aspires to build to create a permanent income-producing, self-sustaining network that does the following: - Improve the crypto investment landscape by making large “unobtainable” deals available to its community - Continuously unlock the economic potential of one of the fastest growing economies in the world - Provide investors access to unprecedented investment opportunities at “ground-level” before the local market becomes oversaturated - Building up the infrastructure and livelihoods of the target investment destination, leading to long-term profit generation and sustainability and - Pay high yields and provide real value that reward investors for taking part in this future forward endeavor.
