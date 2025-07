Informação sobre HF RealX (HF)

HF RealX is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to bridge real-world assets with digital ecosystems. It offers a secure platform for asset tokenization with a no-code deployment feature, cross-chain tools for seamless asset transfer across networks, and a marketplace for discovering, trading, and accessing liquidity for tokenized assets. HF RealX aims to streamline asset management and expand opportunities for businesses and investors in the digital economy.