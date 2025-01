O que é Hamster Groomers (GROOMER)

Hamster Groomers is an entertainment and educational community with a mission to transform Hamsters into experienced players in the crypto market. The Hamster Groomers community is based on three elements: Games, NFT, Token. The close interaction of all three elements helps players go all the way from a Hamster to a Hamster Groomer. Hamster Games are a series of casual games with cute little hamster characters. Play, earn points, level up and have fun. Hamster NFTs is a collection of unique NFT characters, which are integrated into the game and provide the owner with a variety of advantages during gameplay, which allows you to speed up the game, get more rewards and level up faster. Hamster Token performs several functions at once. It is an in-game currency and in the future will help players convert the funds earned in the game into real money.

