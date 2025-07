Informação sobre GARFI (GARFI)

$GARFI - The Fat Cat from TV 🎥

King of cat memecoins with a “special” mission: Eat well, sleep well.

Here's the master plan for $GARFI:

Eat Lasagna: Because why not? GARFI lives by the motto that you can never have too much lasagna.

Eat Pizza: Lasagna’s best friend. More carbs, more fun!

Make Memes: Memes are our lifeblood. What could be funnier than a fat cat?

Watch TV: Life is better with some quality TV time. GARFI knows the best plans are made on the couch.

Reach Infinity: GARFI doesn’t just aim for the moon; he’s set his sights on infinity and beyond.

Sleep and Not Die of Fat: GARFI is a pro at napping. We celebrate those who master the art of doing absolutely nothing – with style and a full belly.