Preço de Forest Knight (KNIGHT)
O preço em tempo real de Forest Knight (KNIGHT) hoje é 0.01127219 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 521.88K USD. O preço de KNIGHT para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de Forest Knight:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 395.19 USD
- A variação de preço de Forest Knight no dia é -3.13%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 46.26M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de KNIGHT para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de KNIGHT.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Forest Knight em USD foi de $ -0.00036480847276252.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Forest Knight em USD foi de $ -0.0019528077.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Forest Knight em USD foi de $ +0.0022820041.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Forest Knight em USD foi de $ +0.001247861377221566.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ -0.00036480847276252
|-3.13%
|30 dias
|$ -0.0019528077
|-17.32%
|60 dias
|$ +0.0022820041
|+20.24%
|90 dias
|$ +0.001247861377221566
|+12.45%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Forest Knight: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
-0.33%
-3.13%
+7.92%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 KNIGHT para AUD
A$0.018035504
|1 KNIGHT para GBP
￡0.0089050301
|1 KNIGHT para EUR
€0.0107085805
|1 KNIGHT para USD
$0.01127219
|1 KNIGHT para MYR
RM0.0503866893
|1 KNIGHT para TRY
₺0.3959920347
|1 KNIGHT para JPY
¥1.7795406353
|1 KNIGHT para RUB
₽1.1918086487
|1 KNIGHT para INR
₹0.9625323041
|1 KNIGHT para IDR
Rp181.8094906757
|1 KNIGHT para PHP
₱0.6527725229
|1 KNIGHT para EGP
￡E.0.5731908615
|1 KNIGHT para BRL
R$0.0697748561
|1 KNIGHT para CAD
C$0.0162319536
|1 KNIGHT para BDT
৳1.3488302554
|1 KNIGHT para NGN
₦17.4761779322
|1 KNIGHT para UAH
₴0.4735447019
|1 KNIGHT para VES
Bs0.57488169
|1 KNIGHT para PKR
Rs3.141559353
|1 KNIGHT para KZT
₸5.907754779
|1 KNIGHT para THB
฿0.3840435133
|1 KNIGHT para TWD
NT$0.3699532758
|1 KNIGHT para CHF
Fr0.010144971
|1 KNIGHT para HKD
HK$0.0874721944
|1 KNIGHT para MAD
.د.م0.113849119