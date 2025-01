O que é Cybertruck (TRUCK)

Cybertruck $TRUCK is a cryptocurrency that reflects the innovative essence of Elon Musk's ventures. It's a decentralized memecoin, tapping into the popularity of Tesla's electric pickup and Musk's online humor. The coin symbolizes a future-forward approach to vehicles and investment, aligning with the Tesla brand's breakthroughs in electric transport. Launched with a vision of zero-tax transactions, it prioritizes security with immutable smart contracts and renounced control by its creators. $TRUCK boasts a total supply of one billion tokens, underpinned by a liquidity pool that is fully burned to reinforce trust. With auto-burn technology, the supply is continuously reduced hourly, promising growth and exclusivity. The project engages with the community through platforms like Dextools, Uniswap, 1Inch, Flooz Trade, and Etherscan, keeping in touch via X/Twitter and Telegram. As it strides towards mass deliveries following pilot production, $TRUCK invites enthusiasts to swap tokens and be part of 'the future vehicle.

Recurso de Cybertruck (TRUCK) Site oficial