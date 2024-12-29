Preço de Cult of Pepe (COPE)
O preço em tempo real de Cult of Pepe (COPE) hoje é 0 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 423.92K USD. O preço de COPE para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de Cult of Pepe:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 31.37K USD
- A variação de preço de Cult of Pepe no dia é +17.06%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 999.91M USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de COPE para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de COPE.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Cult of Pepe em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Cult of Pepe em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Cult of Pepe em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Cult of Pepe em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|+17.06%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|-31.76%
|60 dias
|$ 0
|--
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Cult of Pepe: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+7.69%
+17.06%
+78.80%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
The Cult of Pepe is a meme coin project built on the Solana blockchain, bringing the popular Pepe meme character into the digital currency space with a strong emphasis on community and the "memecult" culture. In a world where blockchain technology and meme culture intersect, the Cult of Pepe seeks to create a united, decentralized ecosystem for meme enthusiasts, especially fans of the iconic Pepe the Frog character. As a Solana-based coin, the Cult of Pepe benefits from the high-speed, low-cost transactions Solana offers, making it an attractive platform for trading and engaging with meme-based coins. Solana's technology allows for swift and cheap interactions, which is a critical component for the success of meme coins where frequent trading and community-driven momentum are key. For many supporters, this fusion of tech and culture brings together both a sense of belonging and the potential for financial growth, blending the community appeal of memes with blockchain incentives. The Cult of Pepe taps into the idea of creating a "memecult," a collective identity that goes beyond just trading a coin—it’s about shared values, humor, and internet culture. Unlike traditional coins, which may focus on specific use cases or utility functions, the Cult of Pepe is more of a social movement within the cryptocurrency world. This kind of project leans into the power of community, aiming to create a sense of loyalty and excitement among holders and supporters. This memecult approach is not unique, as meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have similarly capitalized on humor, internet culture, and strong community engagement to create impressive followings. However, the Cult of Pepe stands out by specifically targeting fans of Pepe memes, a group already familiar with the themes of irony, humor, and a slightly rebellious spirit. For many within this circle, owning the Cult of Pepe coin is about more than potential gains—it’s about participating in a collective digital movement that values creativity, humor, and independence. With a devoted online presence, the Cult of Pepe is able to engage with its audience regularly, encouraging members to share memes, participate in community events, and "cope" together, reinforcing the bonds within the group. Terms like “cope harder” are used playfully within the community to signify resilience and perseverance. For its members, this creates a dynamic experience that extends beyond just holding a coin and instead feels like belonging to an exclusive, ongoing joke. As meme coins continue to grow in popularity and blockchain ecosystems expand, projects like Cult of Pepe highlight how digital currency can offer more than financial utility; they can build a culture. It’s this blending of digital identity, humor, and collective spirit that drives Cult of Pepe and other similar communities forward.
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 COPE para AUD
A$--
|1 COPE para GBP
￡--
|1 COPE para EUR
€--
|1 COPE para USD
$--
|1 COPE para MYR
RM--
|1 COPE para TRY
₺--
|1 COPE para JPY
¥--
|1 COPE para RUB
₽--
|1 COPE para INR
₹--
|1 COPE para IDR
Rp--
|1 COPE para PHP
₱--
|1 COPE para EGP
￡E.--
|1 COPE para BRL
R$--
|1 COPE para CAD
C$--
|1 COPE para BDT
৳--
|1 COPE para NGN
₦--
|1 COPE para UAH
₴--
|1 COPE para VES
Bs--
|1 COPE para PKR
Rs--
|1 COPE para KZT
₸--
|1 COPE para THB
฿--
|1 COPE para TWD
NT$--
|1 COPE para CHF
Fr--
|1 COPE para HKD
HK$--
|1 COPE para MAD
.د.م--