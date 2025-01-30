Preço de Cockcardano ($COCK)
O preço em tempo real de Cockcardano ($COCK) hoje é 0.00665793 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 0.00 USD. O preço de $COCK para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de Cockcardano:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 217.49K USD
- A variação de preço de Cockcardano no dia é +1.98%
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 0.00 USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de $COCK para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de $COCK.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Cockcardano em USD foi de $ +0.00012944.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Cockcardano em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Cockcardano em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Cockcardano em USD foi de $ 0.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.00012944
|+1.98%
|30 dias
|$ 0
|--
|60 dias
|$ 0
|--
|90 dias
|$ 0
|--
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Cockcardano: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+7.11%
+1.98%
--
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
🔥 COCK Token – The Ultimate Cross-Chain MemeFi Powerhouse 🔥 In just under 20 days, $COCK has smashed expectations, broken ATHs, and built a project that’s shaking up Cardano and the entire crypto space. 🐓 What Makes $COCK Special? The Name: Love it or hate it, the energy and engagement it generates are undeniable. The nuance in language and wild appeal set us apart. #MEMEFI Pioneer: We’re not just another meme coin. $COCK is leading a movement by combining DeFi mechanics, game theory, and community engagement into a groundbreaking ecosystem. COCKARENA: At the core of our ecosystem is the COCKARENA, a PvP HODL game. Players battle it out, and early exit fees fuel redistributions, burns, and the treasury. This ensures price appreciation and long-term sustainability for loyal holders. 🎰 The COCK Casino Our casino isn’t just fun—it’s a serious revenue stream for the FLOCK. Games: Bonanza, Crash, Blackjack, and Roulette (coming soon!). Impact: Over 7,834 ADA in profits generated within days, directly supporting rewards, burns, and reinvestment. 💰 COCK-ARENA Loans Unlock liquidity without selling your tokens. Loan Terms: Borrow up to 30% of your holdings while continuing to earn rewards in the arena. Investor Focus: Perfect for savvy investors staying in the game while tapping into their holdings. 🤝 Our Insane Partnerships We’re bridging gaps, building alliances, and breaking barriers across the crypto space. Key Partners: DANZO: Powering #MEMEFI with Arena, Casino, and Loans. KLENEK: Interactive training room. HSKN (Charles Hoskilien): Supporting and starting COCKPIN with 115 AIR NODES for DePIN aggregation. Plans to add APEX and Earth Nodes through a crypto company incorporated in Costa Rica. ELITE CATS / SNEKKIES / HOT / BANK: Rewarding NFT holders with COCK-LOCK tokens and vice versa. OCKZ: COCKSOCKS, Golden Cock Ticket (1M COCK), airdrop rewards, and whitelist perks for holders of 200 ADA worth of $COCK. OLI Partnership: Content Creation: Lux and the team are crafting engaging educational content about memes and MemeFi for OLi's platform. Strategic Investment: The OLi Community Trust will invest in $COCK, distributing 100% of rewards to $OLI holders. Community Reach: Over 22,000 learners will discover $COCK through OLi's gamified ecosystem. Hi-Rez the Rapper: Expanding reach in marketing and entertainment. KUNO, CALEB, CADEN, FITY, ROVER, WhaleInsider: Influential collaborators driving crypto adoption and growth. Cardano Girls: Helping us understand and communicate effectively with ADA’s female audience. WallStreetBets: Breaking barriers and increasing engagement. Antonio Brown: Endorsing, supporting, and even playing in the casino and arena! Advisors: BERIS, HECKTHESNEK, RTB, CRYPTOGENIUS: Trusted names advising and supporting the project. Future Partnerships: More collaborations are in the pipeline to continue expanding engagement and bring new eyes to ADA and CNTs. 🔥 Unmatched Results in Just 20 Days Supply Burned: 1.65%, worth 148K ADA! Arena Fees Collected: 54M COCK, worth over 500K ADA, fueling rewards, burns, and partnerships. Staked COCK-LOCK: 11M COCK-LOCK in the liquid staking platform, with more coming. Casino Revenue: Skyrocketing profits directly rewarding holders and growing the treasury. Top Blast Contests: Generated over 120K ADA in volume, rewarding participants with over 50K ADA in prizes. 🌍 Our Vision To be the most decentralized, rewarding, and innovative token on Cardano while fostering cross-chain collaboration and onboarding the masses. Breaking Barriers: We’re bringing BTC, ETH, SOL, and other chains into the fold. Community-Driven: Focused on building bridges and showcasing that crypto can be fun, rewarding, and sustainable. Expansion: This is just the beginning. With more burns, rewards, and partnerships on the way, $COCK is set to redefine what’s possible in the MemeFi space. 💎 Time in the arena > Timing the market. The FLOCK is unstoppable. Let’s keep breaking walls for Cardano and onboard new users as we take $COCK to new heights.
|1 $COCK para AUD
A$0.010652688
|1 $COCK para GBP
￡0.005326344
|1 $COCK para EUR
€0.0063916128
|1 $COCK para USD
$0.00665793
|1 $COCK para MYR
RM0.0292283127
|1 $COCK para TRY
₺0.2381541561
|1 $COCK para JPY
¥1.0283838678
|1 $COCK para RUB
₽0.6529431951
|1 $COCK para INR
₹0.5766433173
|1 $COCK para IDR
Rp107.3859527079
|1 $COCK para PHP
₱0.3884236362
|1 $COCK para EGP
￡E.0.3344278239
|1 $COCK para BRL
R$0.0393483663
|1 $COCK para CAD
C$0.0095874192
|1 $COCK para BDT
৳0.8114019291
|1 $COCK para NGN
₦10.2904300287
|1 $COCK para UAH
₴0.2780351568
|1 $COCK para VES
Bs0.37950201
|1 $COCK para PKR
Rs1.8560977254
|1 $COCK para KZT
₸3.451470912
|1 $COCK para THB
฿0.2245719789
|1 $COCK para TWD
NT$0.2185132626
|1 $COCK para CHF
Fr0.005992137
|1 $COCK para HKD
HK$0.0518652747
|1 $COCK para MAD
.د.م0.0667124586