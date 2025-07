Informação sobre Celo South African Rand (CZAR)

cZAR is a South African Rand stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cZAR is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cZAR is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins.