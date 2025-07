Informação sobre BRITTO (BRITTO)

BRITTO is a community-driven meme project built on the XRP Ledger, inspired by Arthur Britto, one of the co-creators of the XRPL. The project combines a thematic focus on mystery and innovation with functional use cases, including the Britto Lottery, Britto Tournaments, and the Britto Buy Bot. BRITTO aims to foster collaboration and engagement within the XRP Ledger ecosystem while providing utility and entertainment for its community.