Preço de Brewlabs (BREWLABS)
O preço em tempo real de Brewlabs (BREWLABS) hoje é 0.00376563 USD. Está com uma capitalização de mercado atual de $ 0.00 USD. O preço de BREWLABS para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Desempenho de mercado chave de Brewlabs:
- O volume de negociação em 24 horas é $ 6.98 USD
- A variação de preço de Brewlabs no dia é --
- Possui um fornecimento circulante de 0.00 USD
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de BREWLABS para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de BREWLABS.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Brewlabs em USD foi de $ 0.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Brewlabs em USD foi de $ +0.0012577983.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Brewlabs em USD foi de $ +0.0011201039.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Brewlabs em USD foi de $ -0.000960205189529107.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ 0
|--
|30 dias
|$ +0.0012577983
|+33.40%
|60 dias
|$ +0.0011201039
|+29.75%
|90 dias
|$ -0.000960205189529107
|-20.31%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Brewlabs: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
--
--
+4.09%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
Brewlabs is one of the truest utility projects in the space today and is building and offering products and services that not only smash the boundaries on what's possible in the crypto space, but make it so that any users, experienced or inexperienced, can get involved safely and make significant investment returns while doing so. Two of the core Brewlabs service offerings are contract audits and builds for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. Brewlabs has already designed for an exponentially growing customer base enhanced and detailed contracts for successful projects and, as an audit firm, its brand for trust, comes second to none. This high level of professionalism and brand reputation has now crystallised as the new Brewlabs token which can be used across the entire Brewlabs product suite, as well as providing exclusive benefits to holders, such as the access to the latest exciting token projects through the Brewlabs staking platform. This staking platform, which also includes liquidity pool farming, through a uniquely developed staking contract which allows Brewlabs holders to get both dividends and staking rewards while staking, two forms of passive income. Approximately 40% of the supply is now locked due to Brewlabs holder staking, representing the trust that Brewlabs has built. The Brewlabs token has only just launched and with all the aforementioned developments, its potential to become the number one utility token in the entire crypto space is huge. The developer team's leaders are doxxed and have shown their significant years of commercial experience, having built companies from the ground up. With this background and the technical know how to implement, globalising Brewlabs as a recognised brand, with the Brewlabs token at the centre is the goal. The team also has multiple software engineers and developers, a community manager and a team of community moderators. This is a strong team that is delivering on their promises and bringing something truly new to the crypto space. The following is a list of some of the major products and services both live and coming soon: - Contract builds and audit services that can be requested through the Brewlabs website (Brewlabs.info) - The Golem community bot (automates social postings to a telegram channel and includes channel security, pricing and much more) - The Brewlabs Airdrop tool (air drop your BSC tokens to holders easily and cheapily) - Brewlabs staking and farming - The Brewlabs DEX and IDO platform - The Brewlabs Bridge (ability to trade across blockchains and for a project to transfer their token to other chains) - Bot Yard (The first in the world online market place for bots for Telegram users) - Brewlabs Furnace (ability to destroy dead tokens)
|1 BREWLABS para AUD
A$0.0059496954
|1 BREWLABS para GBP
￡0.003012504
|1 BREWLABS para EUR
€0.0035773485
|1 BREWLABS para USD
$0.00376563
|1 BREWLABS para MYR
RM0.0164558031
|1 BREWLABS para TRY
₺0.1342070532
|1 BREWLABS para JPY
¥0.5875512489
|1 BREWLABS para RUB
₽0.3679397073
|1 BREWLABS para INR
₹0.3245219934
|1 BREWLABS para IDR
Rp60.7359592389
|1 BREWLABS para PHP
₱0.2193479475
|1 BREWLABS para EGP
￡E.0.1892229075
|1 BREWLABS para BRL
R$0.0222548733
|1 BREWLABS para CAD
C$0.0053848509
|1 BREWLABS para BDT
৳0.4593692037
|1 BREWLABS para NGN
₦5.8654582569
|1 BREWLABS para UAH
₴0.1578552096
|1 BREWLABS para VES
Bs0.21087528
|1 BREWLABS para PKR
Rs1.0486149861
|1 BREWLABS para KZT
₸1.9510858719
|1 BREWLABS para THB
฿0.1263368865
|1 BREWLABS para TWD
NT$0.1232867262
|1 BREWLABS para CHF
Fr0.003389067
|1 BREWLABS para HKD
HK$0.0292966014
|1 BREWLABS para MAD
.د.م0.0375433311