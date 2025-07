Informação sobre BlackPearl (BPLC)

BlackPearl.Chain is pushing decentralization into the future with a third-generation public blockchain. It’s network achieves blazing transaction speeds (Millions TPS) using Sharding and a VRF lightning-fast consensus mechanism built in-house. Finality is achieved in under three seconds with revolutionary P2P, Its speed and security make it the perfect platform for applications like digital asset trading, social media messaging, payment processing, supply chain tracking, and other high-scale use cases.