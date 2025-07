Informação sobre XCAD Network (XCAD)

XCAD Network is a tokenisation and NFT platform for content creators. It allows creators to issue their own fan tokens and reward their viewers directly on YouTube for consuming their content. Think CHZ but for content creators.

Site oficial: https://xcadnetwork.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/AHcxvCP5se2DiqfcXwBz8i7WygwWJdd8f9S9t6nd4YsQ