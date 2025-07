Informação sobre NFT Worlds (WRLD)

NFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more.

Site oficial: https://www.nftworlds.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd5d86fc8d5c0ea1ac1ac5dfab6e529c9967a45e9