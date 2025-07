Informação sobre TapSwap (TAPS)

TapSwap is a Telegram mini-app gaming ecosystem designed for seamless Web3 onboarding, which evolves in the second phase into a Web3 skill-gaming platform where players compete based on skill, and winners earn rewards.

Site oficial: https://www.tapswap.ai/ Explorador de blocos: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQD3r1oCVcarXV7yENw6PQC2Y7Yd29enyseEIlARRC4-HtAp#transactions