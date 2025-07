Informação sobre Inverse DAO (INV)

Inverse Finance is a protocol that offers passive no-loss investment in any token by following a Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy using stablecoin yield. Starting with ETH.

Site oficial: https://inverse.finance/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x41d5d79431a913c4ae7d69a668ecdfe5ff9dfb68