Informação sobre Gull ai (GULL)

Gull AI is an omnichain flagship AI infrastructure designed to revolutionize DeFi by making onchain transactions seamless and intelligent. Powered by cutting-edge AI and cross-chain compatibility, it simplifies trading, liquidity optimization, and asset transfers across multiple blockchains. With a unified interface and automation-driven efficiency, Gull AI is redefining the future of decentralized finance.

Site oficial: https://www.gullnetwork.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0xab5Bff303312E24dc77bB71a451343f9fEB20093