Informação sobre DuelNow (DNOW)

DuelNow is an innovative sports prediction market where users take full control. This peer-to-peer platform enables custom odds and direct competition, removing traditional intermediaries. By eliminating the house and any house advantage, DuelNow ensures a transparent and user-focused experience. Profit with your sports predictions.

Site oficial: https://www.duelnow.com Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8074836637eb9cc73a01a65d5700907fc639c4e9