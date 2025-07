Informação sobre DF Capital DAO (DFC)

The main idea and task of our DF Capital is to become the number one community in TON, to create a synergy effect within it through popularisation and filling missing niches, services and products. On top of the TON blockchain we launched the DFC token, which will socially connect all participants in this crypto sector into something more integral.

Site oficial: https://definder.club/ Explorador de blocos: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQD26zcd6Cqpz7WyLKVH8x_cD6D7tBrom6hKcycv8L8hV0GP