Informação sobre DemonWar (DAT)

DemonWar is a 3v3 free competitive MOBA game. There are 6 players in the game divided into two camps to fight. The first camp to destroy the enemy crystal wins.

Site oficial: https://www.demonwar.org/ Explorador de blocos: https://bscscan.com/address/0xc3e1796ecad8f738e8f86d967f551791f9fe165b