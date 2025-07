Informação sobre Catdog (CATDOG)

The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.

Site oficial: https://www.cat-dog.io/ Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/CATTzAwLyADd2ekzVjTjX8tVUBYfrozdkJBkutJggdB7