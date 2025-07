Informação sobre CANTO (CANTO)

The first iteration of Canto is a permissionless general-purpose blockchain running the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It was built to deliver on the promise of DeFi – that through a post-traditional financial movement, new systems will be made accessible, transparent, decentralized, and free.

Site oficial: https://canto.io Explorador de blocos: https://www.oklink.com/canto