Informação sobre BoxBet (BXBT)

BoxBet is an iGaming platform that connects directly with Telegram’s extensive network of millions of users. The platform features a well-designed, straightforward interface that allows users to start gaming within 60 seconds. The project was launched in 2024 and is fully licensed, backed by tier-one investors, and powered by BXBT. The platform is built for the 900 million Telegram users and offers easy Casino and Sports betting with a deflationary token and real rewards.

Site oficial: http://www.boxbet.io/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x33f289d91286535c47270C8479f6776Fb3AdEB3e