Informação sobre BloodLoop (BLS)

Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop sustainable and rewarding, built to be familiar yet innovative.