Informação sobre Aicean (AICE)

The rapid development of AI technology is causing massive disruption in the film and entertainment industry. AICEAN aims to harness this transformative power to create a fair and open ecosystem for content creators. As an AI and blockchain-driven creator economy network, AICEAN advocates for decentralized AI, focusing on the following aspects: ecosystem incentives, value redistribution, and freedom of choice. At AICEAN, it is believed that every contribution is crucial to the ecosystem and every innovation deserves recognition and reward.