A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain ETH whale/institution has recharged a total of 38,100 ETH to major exchanges in the past
PANews
2025/07/04 17:13
China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated
PANews
2025/07/04 17:07
As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the “yell economy”
Author:defizard Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News In April 2023, I joined CT (Crypto Twitter) with a group of friends. At that time, we were all writing airdrop strategies, spending 1-2
PANews
2025/07/04 17:00
Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes
Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines, predicts the digital asset industry will see a $15 to $20t surge in value following the GENIUS Act’s legalization. In a recent interview, the Executive Director of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 16:57
Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.
PANews
2025/07/04 16:56
Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
PANews
2025/07/04 16:51
Victims of $20 Million Cryptocurrency Scam Who Sued Citibank File Similar Lawsuits Against Two Other Banks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, last week, Michael Zidell, a victim of a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, sued Citibank, accusing it of ignoring "red flags". Recently,
PANews
2025/07/04 16:34
The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?
Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily Yesterday, Jupiter, the leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem, launched its own Launchpad platform, Jupiter Studio. This is not only an iterative upgrade of the
PANews
2025/07/04 16:00
U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation
The U.S. House has announced July 14 will mark the beginning of a “Crypto Week” to advance key legislation on digital assets. The U.S. House of Representatives has officially designated the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” during which…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:42
Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report
Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region. A recent report by the South China Morning Post…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:40
