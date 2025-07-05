MEXC Exchange
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau Director Paul Chan said in his
PANews
2025/07/05 17:07
Analyst: For new companies, the bonus period of Bitcoin treasury strategy may have ended
PANews reported on July 5 that Glassnode chief analyst James Check tweeted that the Bitcoin treasury strategy is much shorter than most people expected, and it may have ended for
PEOPLE
$0.02085
-4.53%
PANews
2025/07/05 17:01
The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion
With the GENIUS Act and MiCA in full swing, the traditional fiat capital flow globally will be represented by stablecoins.
ACT
$0.04196
-5.17%
FLOW
$0.3756
-0.73%
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 16:41
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony
WEN
$0.00002992
-4.01%
TOKEN
$0.01511
-4.48%
PANews
2025/07/05 16:29
Fragbite Group, a listed company, has reached a financing agreement of approximately US$530,000 to support the establishment of a Bitcoin vault business
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish listed company Fragbite Group has reached an agreement on an investment of 5 million Swedish kronor (about 530,000 US dollars)
PANews
2025/07/05 16:00
Musk once again posts vote to establish 'American Party'
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, on July 4, local time, American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the establishment of a new party,
ELON
$0.0000001213
-3.03%
PANews
2025/07/05 15:21
Coinbase executive: BTC addresses that transferred about $8 billion may have been hacked or private keys stolen
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinbase director Conor Grogan tweeted that the BTC addresses (market value of about $8 billion) that have recently transferred large amounts of money may
BTC
$117,428.63
-0.16%
PANews
2025/07/05 14:01
The topic "What is a stablecoin" ranked first on the Douyin hot list
According to PANews on July 5, the topic "What is stablecoin" ranked first on the Douyin hot list.
HOT
$0.0009516
-2.18%
PANews
2025/07/05 13:46
Bitdeer increased its holdings by 41.4 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,527.5 BTC
PANews reported on July 5 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer showed that as of July 4, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,527.5 BTC (excluding customer deposits);
BTC
$117,428.63
-0.16%
PANews
2025/07/05 13:41
Data: $USELESS's largest holder's floating profit exceeds $7.5 million
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market value of $USELESS hit a new high of nearly US$290 million, the floating profit of its
USELESS
$0.289147
+9.49%
PANews
2025/07/05 13:23
